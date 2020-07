A Laclede resident was hurt when the pickup truck he was operating traveled off Highway 139 and hit a fuel barrel east of Sumner.

Sixty-four-year-old Buddy McCune was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries.

The crash happened during the noon hour Saturday three miles east of Sumner as the pickup was northbound on Highway 139 when it went off the left side of the road and hit the fuel barrel, extensively damaging the truck.

McCune was not wearing a seat belt.

