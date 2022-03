Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a La Plata man sustained serious injuries when the utility terrain vehicle he drove overturned one mile north of South Gifford on Wednesday afternoon, March 2nd.

A private vehicle took 50-year-old Michael Gunnels to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The UTV was in a field on private property, made a turn, and overturned. The vehicle was totaled.

Gunnels did not wear a safety device.

