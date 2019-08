The Highway Patrol reports a La Plata man sustained moderate injuries when a pickup truck ran off the road eight miles north of Kirksville Tuesday morning.

Emergency medical services transported 71-year-old Robert Demma to the Northeast Regional Medical Center.

The truck traveled north on Highway 11 before it reportedly attempted to avoid oncoming traffic and traveled off the road coming to rest in a ditch with minor damage.

Demma wore a safety device at the time of the crash.