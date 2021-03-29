KTTN AM 1600 signal can now be heard on the FM dial at 98.3

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

KTTN/KGOZ management reports a third audio signal can now be heard on the FM band following the installation Monday morning of special equipment and an antenna.

The Federal Communications Commission granted Luehrs Broadcasting Company a license for a translator station at Trenton which applies only to our AM signal.

In effect, the same audio that is heard on AM 1600 can also be heard now at 98.3 FM, meaning the classic rock music format, along with the Beth Ann talk show, Fox Radio news, and Kansas City Royals baseball can be heard on FM at 98.3. The benefit is a clearer signal with less interference.

The translator power is limited by the FCC to 250 watts so it will involve less coverage in the area but should be enough to include Grundy County.

Per the FCC, the legal call sign becomes KTTN AM and K 252 FT. Trenton, Mo.

There’s no change in broadcast operation for KTTN FM at 92.3 nor for KGOZ FM at 101.7.

Related