Kiwanis Club invites trivia buffs for a cause this March

There is still time to gather family, friends, co-workers, or the smartest people you know to form a team for the 6th Annual Kiwanis Trivia Night. Set for Saturday, March 9, at the Black Silo Winery, this event promises a fun-filled evening for trivia enthusiasts and those simply looking for a good time, all while supporting a worthy cause. The competition begins at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available.

The evening will feature four rounds of trivia, each consisting of fifteen questions. Teams will have the opportunity to earn additional points by participating in the Team Spirit contest. This encourages teams to decorate their table and dress in alignment with their chosen team name, with extra points awarded to the top three teams that most creatively represent their theme.

Each team must have 6-8 adults, aged 18 and older. The entry fee per team is $120. Kiwanis Club members are reaching out to local businesses for sponsorship opportunities, which include sponsoring a round, contributing to prize money, and donating items for a silent auction that will take place during the event.

Teams can register online at This clickable link, or they can access the registration link on the Trenton Kiwanis Club Facebook page. Upon registration, teams will be invoiced and may pay online using a debit or credit card. Those preferring to register with a paper form or pay with cash or check should visit Kara at Dave’s Body Shop in Trenton. Space for teams is limited, so early registration is advised to secure preferred seating. Due to space constraints, only team members will be permitted entry.

Proceeds from the event will support community service projects in the area. For more information, please contact Trivia Project Coordinator Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966.

