Kirksville’s Northeast Missouri Fair to run July 13-20, 2024

The Northeast Missouri Fair is set to return to Kirksville next month, featuring a week-long lineup of activities from July 13 through July 20.

The campgrounds will open on July 13, kicking off with a horse show. The following day, Sunday, will host a baby show, a public speaking contest, and the Northeast Missouri Fair Queen, Teen Miss, and Young Miss contests.

Monday’s activities will include the tallest corn, pie, pie-eating, and super farmer contests. Additionally, 4-H exhibitor judging, a dog show, and a horseshoe pitching tournament will take place. The opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m. that evening.

Poultry and sheep shows are planned for Tuesday, along with a rodeo. Wednesday will feature a goat show, a pedal pull, and a truck and tractor pull.

Thursday’s events will include a swine show and Bingo, with Jordan Isakson performing at 8 p.m. On Friday, there will be rabbit and beef shows, Bingo, and performances by Robert Deitch and Ned LeDoux at 8 p.m.

The fair will conclude on July 20 with the presentation of 4-H and FFA awards, a 4-H and FFA buyers and sellers brunch, and a premium livestock sale. Riker will open at 8 p.m. before the Gin Blossoms’ performance.

Admission to the Northeast Missouri Fair will be free from July 13 to July 15. A day pass will cost $25 from July 16 to July 18 and $30 for July 19 and July 20.

For more information, visit the Northeast Missouri Fair Facebook page or the Northeast Missouri Fair website.

