Kirksville Women of Today to sponsor arts and crafts show

The Kirksville Women of Today sponsor an arts and crafts show to raise funds to enable the organization to continue its charitable projects.

The 24th Annual Spring Arts and Crafts Show will be at the William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville March 17th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Booths will display handcrafts, such as woodcrafts, fabric items, candles, soaps, floral, crochet, needlework, and handmade jewelry. A concession stand will serve sandwiches, chips, drinks, and homemade desserts. Proceeds from the concession stand will be split equally and donated to the Adair County Relay for Life and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Call Secretary Nancy Asher at 660-216-0056 for more information on the show.

Like this: Like Loading...