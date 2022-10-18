Kirksville Women of Today sponsor Fall Arts and Crafts Show

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Kirksville Women of Today will sponsor its 34th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show to raise funds for scholarships for Kirksville High School senior girls. Local crafters and exhibits will be set up at the William Matthew Middle School on October 29th from 9 to 3 o’clock.

Booths are available for $25. There will also be a concession stand.

Profits will go to the Kirksville Women Today’s scholarship fund. The non-profit civic organization uses the fund to sponsor two $500 scholarships awarded each May to two Kirksville High School senior girls.

Anyone interested in having a booth at the arts and crafts show on October 29th should contact Gwen at 660-341-3232.