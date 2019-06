The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a deer east of Greencastle Tuesday morning.

Forty-four year old Crystal Simler was transported to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The SUV traveled west on Highway 6 before it hit the deer in the road, which caused moderate damage to the vehicle.

Simler wore a seat belt, and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.