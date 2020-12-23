Kirksville woman hospitalized after crashing on Highway 6

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville woman sustained moderate injuries when the vehicle she drove ran off the road and overturned three miles east of Kirksville on Wednesday morning, December 23rd.

An ambulance transported 52-year-old April Craig to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The vehicle traveled west on Highway 6 before running off the right side of the road, overcorrecting, going off the left side, striking a ditch, and overturning.

The vehicle was totaled and Craig was wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Kirksville Fire Department, and Adair County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

