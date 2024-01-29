Kirksville woman crashes car in central Missouri after falling asleep

Share To Your Social Network

In the early hours of January 29, 2024, a car accident occurred on Highway 54, near Old Tuscumbia Road in Miller County. Nancy D. Gresham, a 52-year-old woman from Kirksville, Missouri, was driving a 2012 Buick Regal when she reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gresham’s vehicle was traveling eastbound when it crossed the median and the westbound lanes of Highway 54. The car subsequently struck an embankment and overturned. The Buick Regal sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Wood’s Towing.

Gresham, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered serious injuries. She was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County EMS for medical treatment. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Related