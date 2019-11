A Kirksville teenager sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck she drove struck a tree one-half mile west of Kirksville on Thursday afternoon.

A private vehicle transported 17-year-old Morgan Grissom to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The pickup traveled south on Orrick Road before running off the road and striking the tree, which extensively damaged the vehicle.

Grissom wore a seat belt, and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

