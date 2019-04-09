Kirksville teenager arrested on a myriad of charges and warrants

A Kirksville resident arrested by the Highway Patrol in Adair County Monday night on several arrest warrants has been charged with multiple felonies.

Nineteen-year-old Aaron Wallace has been charged in Adair County with two counts of second-degree assault—special victim, and disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing official duty in one case and first-degree property damage in another case.

Bond on the assault and disarming a peace officer charges is $75,000 cash only. The bond on the property damage charge is $5,000 cash only.

Wallace has also been charged with third-degree assault—special victim in Boone County, with a bond of $7,000.

The Patrol also accused him of driving while intoxicated—alcohol and reports he had a Kirksville misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court for no insurance.

Probable cause statements from the Kirksville Police Department accuse Wallace of damaging property at the Adair County Public Library of Kirksville with damage exceeding $750.

He is also accused of assaulting a correctional officer and a Northeast Regional Medical Center security staff member.