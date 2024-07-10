Kirksville police seek information on two armed robberies on consecutive Fridays

Share To Your Social Network

The Kirksville Police Department is seeking public assistance in investigating two armed robberies that reportedly occurred on consecutive Fridays.

At 10:25 a.m. on July 5, dispatch received a call regarding an armed robbery at the 7th Heaven gas station located at 1112 South Baltimore Street. According to the clerk, a male suspect entered the store, demanded money, and allegedly displayed a handgun. The suspect was described as 5-foot-5, of average build, with dark brown eyes, wearing black shoes, blue jeans, a black and grey hoodie, a black face covering, and one yellow and one black and grey glove. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the store’s register and fled on foot.

A similar armed robbery was previously reported at an Xpress Mart at the intersection of Baltimore and Jefferson Streets in Kirksville on the night of June 28. After 11 p.m., police responded to the business located at 1023 East Jefferson Street. The clerk reported that a male suspect entered the store, demanded money, and displayed a handgun. This suspect was described as 5-foot-11, of average build, wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored hoodie, and a skull Halloween-style mask. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the cash register.

Both incidents are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945, Central Dispatch at 660-665-5621, Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4600, anonymously at 660-627-BUST (2878), or via email [email protected].

