Kirksville police officer’s diligence leads to drug trafficking arrest

An officer’s keen observations led to a major drug seizure early last week. Just after midnight on July 5, 2024, Kirksville Police Officer Jake Vice encountered a male and female near the intersection of East Harrison and North Mulanix streets. The pair was seen near a fence in an alley and then cutting through yards in an apparent attempt to avoid the officer.

Upon making contact, the female initially refused to identify herself. She was later identified as 31-year-old Jordan Sprague, of Kirksville. Officer Vice discovered Sprague had outstanding arrest warrants from Macon County and Montgomery County for traffic offenses and forgery. Sprague was subsequently arrested and transported to the Adair County Detention Facility.

A search of the backpack Sprague was carrying revealed approximately 185 grams of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription narcotics, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and cash. As a result, Sprague has been charged in Adair County Court with second-degree drug trafficking and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

