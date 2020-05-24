Kirksville Police diffuse incident following domestic disturbance call

The Kirksville Police Department reports it peacefully defused a barricaded suspect in the area of Ely and Pierce streets Thursday. A 46 year old white male from Kirksville was taken into custody following the incident in reference to a domestic disturbance. The police have not released the person’s name.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and a witness near the scene reportedly said he saw a man in a black shirt with what was believed to be a firearm. Officers made contact with a woman who advised she and her husband were involved in a domestic disturbance at their home. It was believed the man returned inside the residence, and officers reported hearing a loud noise at the rear of the residence.

The Kirksville Police set up a perimeter around the home in the 1200 block of East Pierce and attempted to contact the involved man by phone and loud speaker from outside. Officers made contact with the man by phone and talked him into exiting the home. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Kirksville Police Department with the incident.

Anyone with information on Thursday’s incident or any suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police at 660-785-6945, Central Dispatch at 660-665-5621, or Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4600. Information can also be reported anonymously at 660-627-BUST (2878).

