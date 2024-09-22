Kirksville police arrest juvenile following threat against local schools

On the evening of Friday, September 20, 2024, the Kirksville Police Department received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding a social media video that contained a threat against local schools in Kirksville. This video, which was separate from previous posts discovered on Thursday, September 19, 2024, raised serious concerns within the community.

Kirksville detectives immediately began investigating the video and successfully identified the individual responsible for creating it. The suspect was determined to be a local juvenile. By approximately 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2024, law enforcement officers took the juvenile into custody and transferred them to the Bruce Normile Juvenile Justice Center.

As part of the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the juvenile’s residence, allowing them to gather further evidence related to the case. While the juvenile is in custody, investigators are still actively pursuing leads and continuing their inquiries into the online threats, including those originating from the September 19, 2024 posts.

The Kirksville Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of students and the broader school community. They emphasized the seriousness with which they treat any threat made against the schools.

Authorities urge anyone who encounters, receives, or witnesses any threats directed at local schools to immediately contact law enforcement dispatch for assistance.

