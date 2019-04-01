Kirksville man transported to hospital after crashing in Adair County

A single-vehicle accident in eastern Adair county resulted in a Kirksville man being taken to the hospital.
Fifty-two-year-old Michael Tripp received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.
The early Sunday morning (2:15 am) accident happened on Adair county Route J as Tripp was southbound when the pickup he was driving failed to halt for a stop sign at Highway 11 and struck an embankment.
Vehicle damage was moderate and Tripp was wearing a seat belt.