Kirksville man transported to hospital after crashing in Adair County

A single-vehicle accident in eastern Adair county resulted in a Kirksville man being taken to the hospital.

Fifty-two-year-old Michael Tripp received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The early Sunday morning (2:15 am) accident happened on Adair county Route J as Tripp was southbound when the pickup he was driving failed to halt for a stop sign at Highway 11 and struck an embankment.

Vehicle damage was moderate and Tripp was wearing a seat belt.