Kirksville man sentenced to three life sentences in prison on murder charges

A Kirksville man was sentenced in Adair County on March 21st to life in prison on each of three counts of second-degree murder.

Fifty-three-year-old Ray Rijos was also sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections on a charge of second-degree kidnapping, four years on unlawful use of a weapon, and 15 years on armed criminal action. The sentences are to run consecutively on all counts.

Rijos was found guilty of the charges during a bench trial in January.

Rijos and Anquan Glover of Kirksville were charged after a shooting in December 2021 that law enforcement reported claimed the life of two individuals and injured two others.

Glover has been charged with felonies of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He also faces two counts of first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim, one count of abuse or neglect of a child involving serious emotional or physical injury, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

A jury trial is scheduled to start for Glover in Boone County on June 20th. A pretrial conference is set in Adair County on May 19th.

The case was transferred on a change of venue in July last year from Adair County to Boone County.

(Photo via Kirksville Missouri Police Department)

