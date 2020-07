A Kirksville man has pleaded guilty in Division One of Adair County Circuit Court to murder—first degree.

Ricky Sides was sentenced Thursday, July 16th to life in the Missouri Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.

The Kirksville Police Department arrested Sides after his girlfriend, Colleen Gompakis, was found dead inside her apartment with multiple head wounds in July 2019. Sides allegedly admitted to killing her and planning the murder for a while.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares