Kirksville man injured when car collides with motorcycle

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville man sustained serious injuries when a car collided with his motorcycle Wednesday evening.

Twenty-two year old Drew King traveled east on Missouri 11 six miles north of Brashear when a westbound car, driven by 22-year-old Emily Schleffinger of Crystal Lake, Illinois, crossed the center of the road and struck the motorcycle.

The car received moderate damage, and the motorcycle was totaled. An air ambulance transported King to the University Hospital in Columbia. The Patrol reports Schleffinger sustained no injuries.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance, and First Responders assisted at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...