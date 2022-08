Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Highway 11 in southwest Adair county, 21-year-old Juan Hughes of Kirksville was injured Sunday evening.

Hugh’s injuries were reported as minor and he was treated by ambulance personnel.

Hughes was northbound on Highway 11, approximately 20 miles southwest of Kirksville, when his car traveled off Highway 11, became airborne, and struck an embankment.

The vehicle received moderate damage and Hughes was using a seat belt.