A driver from Kirksville was injured when his vehicle, stopped in traffic, was struck from behind on Monday one mile north of Kirksville on Highway 63.

Taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries was 76 year old Frederick Bailey of Kirksville. The driver of a northbound pickup, 21 year old Kail Smith of Novinger, wasn’t hurt.

Both drivers were using seat belts. Bailey’s car was demolished and Smith’s pickup received extensive damage.

