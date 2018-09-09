Kirksville man hurt in Friday crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville man sustained minor injuries when a minivan struck a pickup truck about three miles north of Kirksville Friday evening.

Twenty-nine-year-old Erica Speiser of Kirksville traveled north on Hungry Hollow Road when the van she drove reportedly crested a hill near Ivy Road and hit the truck, driven by 41-year-old Angela Corbin of Kirksville. Both vehicles received moderate damage.

Pickup passenger 32-year-old Nicholas Karigan of Kirksville was transported to the Northeast Regional Medical Center.

Neither driver sustained injuries and all occupants involved in the accident wore seat belts.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene of the crash.