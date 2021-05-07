Kirksville man hospitalized after crashing on Highway 6

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville man sustained serious injuries when the car he drove overturned two miles west of Novinger on Friday morning, May 7.

An ambulance transported 32-year-old Agbewonou Sossouvi to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The car traveled west on Highway 6 before running off the right side of the road, striking an embankment, hitting a tree, and overturning.

The vehicle received extensive damage the patrol reports Sossouvi was wearing a seat belt.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation at the scene of the crash.

