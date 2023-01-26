Kirksville man found guilty of kidnapping and three counts of second-degree murder

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kirksville man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder as well as other felonies.

Ray Rijos Romero waived his right to a jury trial on January 23rd. The court accepted his waiver and allowed him to proceed with a bench trial on January 24th. At the bench trial, the state announced its intention to proceed on eight counts. Six counts were dismissed with prejudice. Rijos Romero entered a plea of not guilty on the remaining counts. He testified, and the court took the matter under advisement.

The court announced its verdict on January 25th. Rijos Romero was also found guilty of second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, and armed criminal action. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 21st.

Rijos Romero and Anquan Glover of Kirksville were charged after a shooting in December 2021 that law enforcement reported claimed the life of two individuals and injured two others.

Glover has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Other felonies include two counts of first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim, one count of abuse or neglect of a child involving serious emotional or physical injury, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

Glover is scheduled for a jury trial in Boone County from June 20th through 23rd. A pre-trial conference is set in Adair County on May 19th.

The case was transferred to Boone County on a change of venue in July last year.

