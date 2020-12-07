Kirksville man facing two misdemeanors and two felonies in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Two felony counts and two misdemeanors were filed in Grundy County Circuit Court against 38-year-old Brandon Brewer of Kirksville who was arrested by the Highway Patrol on Friday.

Bond is $7,5 00 with Brewer to appear in associate division tomorrow.

Brewer is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia described in court documents as a glass pipe. He’s also accused of speeding by traveling 57 miles an hour in a 45 zone as well as failure to maintain financial responsibility on the motor vehicle.

