Kirksville man drowns at Thousand Hills State Park

A Kirksville man drowned Wednesday afternoon at the Thousand Hills State Park in Adair County.

Thirty-two-year-old Nathan Stafford was swimming in the deeper end of a swim beach area of Forest Lake when he went underwater and did not resurface. The body was recovered, and Stafford was pronounced dead by the Adair County Coroner just after 5 o’clock.

The next of kin was notified at the scene of the drowning, and the body was taken to the Travis Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.

Assisting the Highway Patrol were Kirksville Police and Fire Departments, Adair County Sheriff’s Department and Adair County Ambulance, as well as Missouri State Park Rangers.

