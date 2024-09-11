Kirksville man charged after pursuit under new Valentine’s Law statute

The Kirksville Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 31, 2024. The incident also highlights a new law aimed at increasing the penalties for fleeing from law enforcement.

At approximately 1:55 a.m., a KPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Missouri Highway P and Highway 63. However, the driver failed to comply and fled the scene. Based on the officer’s observations, the driver appeared to be intoxicated. Additional law enforcement vehicles and agencies soon joined the pursuit.

During the chase, the suspect was driving erratically and narrowly avoided colliding with law enforcement vehicles. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and crashed near Cherry Lane and North Lincoln Street.

The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Taylor J. Baker, a resident of Kirksville. Baker is facing multiple charges in Adair County Court, including driving while intoxicated, two counts of first-degree assault on law enforcement, property damage, and aggravated fleeing from a stop or detention.

The aggravated fleeing charge, now classified as a class D felony, comes with a minimum sentence of one year in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. This change follows the implementation of Valentine’s Law, which took effect on August 28, 2024. The law was named in honor of St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine, who tragically lost his life in 2021 while pursuing a fleeing suspect.

Valentine’s Law establishes harsher penalties for those who flee from law enforcement, particularly when the act creates a risk of injury. The Kirksville Police Department is reminding the public of this new law in the hope that it will deter future offenders from attempting to evade police.

