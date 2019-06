The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kirksville man in Adair County on Friday evening accusing him of several allegations.

Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Brookhart was accused of felony trafficking methamphetamine, six counts of felony unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brookhart was transported to the Adair County Jail on a 24-hour hold.