Kirksville man arrested on drug charges

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kirksville man in Adair County on Friday morning on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine year old David Rummerfield was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, resisting arrest, and no driver’s license.

He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to transfer title, and failure to register a motor vehicle. The Patrol notes he was transported to the Adair County Jail on a 24-hour hold.