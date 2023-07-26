Kirksville man arrested after high-speed chase by Livingston County deputies ends at Livingston County Courthouse

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Kirksville man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe on Monday afternoon, July 24th.

Forty-six-year-old Sean Wesley Dabney was processed at the law enforcement center for alleged excessive speed of 90 miles per hour in a 65 zone, resisting arrest, detention, or stopping by flight, and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Deputy Taylor West was eastbound on Highway 36 and LIV 251 when she checked a westbound truck consistently going 90 miles per hour in a 65 zone and passing other traffic. The suspect vehicle reportedly gained speed in an attempt to get away from being stopped after West engaged emergency lights and siren on the marked patrol vehicle.

The suspect vehicle turned north from Highway 36 onto Mitchell Avenue and continued, nearly striking a citizen’s vehicle as it turned onto East Third Street. The vehicle then allegedly continued to Edgerton Street before turning north and west on Herriman Street, north on Martin Street, and west on Clay Street, and avoided Chief Deputy Michael Claypole, who had stop sticks deployed. The vehicle reportedly went north on Easton Street, west on Jackson Street, north on Elm Street, and west on Webster before stopping in the south end of the east Livingston County Courthouse parking lot.

Cox says Dabney exited the vehicle and was arrested.

Dabney reportedly claimed he was late for his child support case in court and was looking for a safe place to stop. He allegedly admitted knowing the deputy was attempting to stop him and did not know why other motorists were yielding to the emergency vehicle.

