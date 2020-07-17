Kirksville man accused of pulling knife on multiple individuals, places knife against woman’s neck

A Kirksville man accused of pulling a knife on multiple individuals and threatening to kill someone in Kirksville Tuesday faces multiple charges in Adair County.

63 year old Robert McFeely has been charged with burglary—first degree, domestic assault—first degree, assault—second degree, unlawful use of a weapon—exhibiting, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first degree—first offense—no sexual contact, and two counts of armed criminal action.

He is scheduled for a confined docket hearing in the Associate Division of Adair County Circuit Court Wednesday, July 15th. No bond is listed.

A probable cause statement from the Kirksville Police Department accuses McFeely of entering a residence on Oxford Drive without consent, pulling a large butcher knife from behind his back, and placing the knife at the neck of someone. McFeely allegedly pushed the person, slapped her, and threatened to kill her after she pushed back and tried to get something to defend herself.

McFeely is also accused of trying to stab the person in the back when she went to pick up her minor child and grabbing another person by the throat while holding a large knife up near the person’s neck.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares