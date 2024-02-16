Kirksville airport awarded $3M for terminal replacement

Share To Your Social Network

Kirksville is set to receive federal funding for the replacement of its airport terminal.

The Biden administration has announced that Kirksville will be allocated a little over three million dollars to construct a new terminal. The current facility has been deemed to have surpassed its useful lifespan. The forthcoming terminal in Kirksville will span 6,500 square feet, designed to meet modern standards for design and accessibility in airports.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg disclosed on Thursday that the administration plans to distribute nearly one billion dollars to 144 airports nationwide. This funding aims to enhance terminal facilities.

Additionally, the Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri is among the beneficiaries, with a $5.3 million grant earmarked for passenger terminal improvements. This includes the replacement of up to five passenger boarding bridges.

