Kingston teen injured in crash on Route D

Local News May 9, 2022 KTTN News
A 17-year-old boy from Kingston was injured Sunday night in an accident five miles west of Polo.

The teenager was taken by Caldwell County EMS to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries.

The pickup was northbound on Caldwell County Route D when it went off the east side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went off the opposite side of the road and struck a tree.

The vehicle was demolished and the patrol report indicated the teenager was not using a seat belt.

The patrol does not release the names of those under the age of 18.

