King City woman transported to hospital after crashing north of St. Joseph

A King City woman was taken to a hospital Sunday night following a single-vehicle accident just north of St. Joseph.

Fifty-one-year-old Sarah Burks fell asleep as she was driving southbound on Highway 169. Her sports utility vehicle went off the west side of the highway one-half mile north of St. Joseph) and struck two culverts before coming to a stop.

Burks was taken by emergency medical services to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries.

Burks, according to the patrol report, was using a seat belt and the vehicle received extensive damage.

