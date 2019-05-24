King City woman life-flighted to hospital after pickup strikes lawn mower

The operator of a lawn mower was taken to a hospital after being ejected from the machine when it was hit by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in King City.

The highway patrol reports 69-year-old Cindy Anders of King City was flown by LifeNet Eagle medical helicopter to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

The lawn mower was northbound when it entered Route Z and into the path of a westbound pickup with the impact ejecting Cindy Anders from the lawn mower. The driver of the pickup was 60-year-old Douglas Delaney of King City, who was not reported as injured.

The machine was demolished in the accident just inside the east city limits of King City. The driver of the pickup, Douglas Delaney, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Assisting Highway Patrol troopers were the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, Grand River EMS, King City Fire Department, and LifeNet Eagle.