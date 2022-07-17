King City woman injured after SUV strikes cow in roadway

Local News July 17, 2022 KTTN News
A King City woman sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle hitting a cow two miles east of Clarksdale on Saturday morning, July 16th.

An ambulance took 30-year-old Brittney Tunks to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The SUV traveled south on Route N before striking the cow in the road south of Ketchem Road. The vehicle came to rest on the road and was totaled.

Tunks was reported to be wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

