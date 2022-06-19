King City motorcycle rider injured in crash on Highway 169

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A King City resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was riding went onto its left side of Highway 169 west of Union Star.

Fifty-three-year-old Shannon Jones was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon one mile west of Union Star as the motorcycle was southbound on Highway 169 when Jones slowed for another vehicle that was attempting a right turn. The motorcycle began skidding and sliding, and went onto its left side, ejecting Jones from the bike.

Jones was not using any safety equipment while damage to the motorcycle was listed as minor.