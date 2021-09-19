King City man ejected from car during crash near Ford City

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A King City resident was hurt when the car he was driving traveled off a lettered route in Gentry County, overturned several times, and ejected the driver from the vehicle.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jesse Chitwood was transported by Grand River Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

The crash happened early Saturday approximately one mile south of Ford City in southern Gentry County as the southbound car, a 2003 Acura, traveled off the right side of Route AA, hit an embankment, went airborne, overturned several times, struck a fence, and came to rest on its wheels.

The car was demolished and the report indicated Chitwood was not wearing a seat belt.

Related