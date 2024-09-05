Kimberly Ann Caldwell (Tosspon)

Share To Your Social Network

Kimberly Ann Caldwell, 63, passed away on September 3, 2024. She was born on February 10, 1961, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Carl and Earlene (Andrews) Tosspon.

Kim dedicated her life to healthcare as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Her nursing career was a significant and cherished part of her life, as she was passionate about caring for and helping others. Her compassion and dedication to her patients were well-known to all who worked with her. Beyond her professional life, Kim deeply loved her family and treasured the quality time spent creating lasting memories together.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her granddaughter Keeva, and her two brothers, Carl Jr. and Clint.

Kim is survived by her husband, Bill, of the home; her three children: Stacey (Steven) Sgambato of Breckenridge, Missouri; Brandon (Karia) Jones of Altamont, Missouri; and Jenifer (Matt) Halstead of Laredo, Missouri. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Winston Cemetery.

Post Views: 1,415

Related