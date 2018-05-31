Kids fishing derby to be held in Chillicothe

The North Missouri Sportsman Alliance and the Missouri Department of Conservation sponsor the Kids Fishing Derby to be held at the Baptist Home of Chillicothe Saturday, June 2.

Steve Shoot with the Sportsman’s Alliance says children under the age of 15 can register for the event at 8:30 that morning. He notes children will receive a free fishing lure with their registration, but children must be present to receive a lure.

The derby will run from 9 o’clock to noon Saturday with Shoots emphasizing that adults will not be allowed to fish. A free lunch will be provided for participants with a drawing for prizes held during lunch. Shoot adds that the Chillicothe High School Hunting and Fishing Club will also provide assistance during the Kids Fishing Derby.

Call Steve Shoot at 660-752-8010 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...