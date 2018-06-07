Kids Fishing Derby in Chillicothe rescheduled for June 23rd

The Third Annual Kids Fishing Derby in Chillicothe postponed Saturday due to inclement weather has been rescheduled.

The event will now be held at the pond on the west side of the Baptist Home June 23rd. Youth 15 years old and younger can register for the derby starting at 8:30 that morning. The derby will be from 9 o’clock to noon.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will provide fishing poles, equipment, and bait for those without tackle. Steve Shoot with the North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance says parents, grandparents, and older siblings may only provide minimal assistance for participants. Each participant will receive two free gifts.

A free hot dog lunch will be provided and prizes will be presented, including rods and reels, tackle boxes, and fishing tackle.

Like this: Like Loading...