Kidder woman life-flighted after crash near Lake of the Ozarks

A Kidder resident received serious injuries Saturday night in a traffic accident south of Lake of the Ozarks.

Forty-eight-year-old Marlo Crabb of Kidder was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. She was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 50-year old Dale Crabb, also of Kidder, who was not reported hurt. The driver of a sports utility vehicle, 27-year old Whitney Denny of Camdenton, also was not reported hurt.

The accident happened at Highway 54 and Route J southwest of Camdenton as the pickup driven by Dale Crabb was southbound on Route J, stopped at the intersection with Highway 54, and then traveled into the path of the SUV, which was eastbound on Highway 54.

Both vehicles were demolished and the patrol reported Denny was wearing a seat belt but Dale and Marlo Crabb were not.

