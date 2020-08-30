Kidder woman injured in crash on Interstate 35

A Kidder resident was hurt Saturday morning when the pickup truck she was a passenger in was hit by a car on Interstate 35.

Fifty-two-year-old Cynthia Ross was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 56-year old Ricky Ross of kidder, and the operator of the car, 21-year old Brock Kellly of Kearney, were not reported hurt.

The happen ed on Interstate 35 just south of Highway 291 as both vehicles were southbound, and Kelly lost control of the car, which hit the pickup. The pickup then went off the road.

The damage was listed as moderate to both vehicles and all three occupants were wearing seat belts.

