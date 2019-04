The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kidder woman in DeKalb County Friday afternoon on several allegations.

Thirty-one-year-old Elysia Stone was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

Stone was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.