Kidder teenager hospitalized after crashing on old Highway 36

Local News July 30, 2021
Rollover Crash
A teenager from Kidder was hospitalized following a rollover accident on Thursday afternoon, four miles east of Cameron.

Eighteen-year-old Isiah Dodge received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The sports utility vehicle Dodge was driving was westbound when it went off old Highway 36, struck a fence, overturned several times, and came to rest on its passenger side in a field off the south side of the road.

The vehicle was demolished in the 2:20 pm wreck, and the patrol reported Dodge was not wearing a seat belt.

