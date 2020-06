The Highway Patrol reports a Kidder man sustained minor injuries as the result of the sport utility vehicle he drove striking a washout in the road.

The crash happened two miles north of Kidder the morning of Thursday, June 4th. An ambulance transported 44 year old Jessie Eaton to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The SUV traveled south on Route J, hit the washout, and came to rest in the southbound lane. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol notes Eaton wore a safety device.

