A Kidder man has been charged with felony fourth-degree child molestation after he allegedly subjected two juveniles to unwanted sexual contact.

Fifty-nine-year-old Paul Curtis Ellington Senior is to be held on no bond.

A probable cause statement says the girls are both 16 years old and live in the same residence with Ellington. It is noted one of them is a foster child, and Ellington is the other’s step-mother’s father. It is reported that both girls have repeatedly told him not to touch them.

