Kidder Festival to be held on July 29th and 30th

Activities are planned at the Kidder Park as part of the Kidder Festival on July 29th and 30th.

That Friday evening will start with a cake walk at 5 o’clock. There will be a baby show at 6 o’clock and music by Kirk and Mary Lee at 7 o’clock.

That Saturday will include horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, children’s activities, and a petting zoo. Bingo will be at the pavilion at 1 o’clock. The Midnight Country band will perform at 4 o’clock. Veterans will be recognized at 7 o’clock, and a raffle drawing will be held. The Mixology band will perform at 8 o’clock. There will also be a beer garden, vendors, and dessert trucks on July 30.

A cookshack will be open both days. It will open on July 29th at 5 pm and July 30th at 11 am.

More information on the Kidder Festival can be found on the Kidder Park Facebook page.